Enel se hace finalmente con el control de la brasileña Eletropaulo y bate a Iberdrola

La eléctica italiana Enel compra más del 70% de distribuidora eléctrica de Sao Paulo por 1.480 millones de dólares

Los directivos de Enel en Brasil, Carlo Zorzoli y Mario Santos, en una rueda de prensa en Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

La italiana compró un 73% de las acciones de la compañía eléctrica brasileña Eletropaulo en una oferta en la bolsa de Sao Paulo el lunes, por un valor de alrededor de 5.550 millones de reales (unos 1.480 millones de dólares).

Lo aceptado por los accionistas de Eletropaulo a la oferta de Enel puso a la compañía italiana por sobre el umbral del 50% necesario para obtener el control de la firma sudamericana.

Enel pagó 45,22 reales por cada acción, dijo la bolsa brasileña. También prometió una inyección de capital de 1.500 millones de reales en Eletropaulo.

La oferta del lunes fue una formalidad después de que Enel ganara una puja a la española Iberdrola por Eletropaulo, la mayor distribuidora de energía de Brasil por ingresos.

Con el acuerdo, Enel supera a CPFL Energia, controlada por State Grid de China, para liderar el mercado de Brasil.

La base de clientes de Enel en la distribución de energía en Brasil saltará de 7 a 17 millones.

El precio final de la compañía para la empresa brasileña representa una prima del 164 por ciento sobre el valor de sus acciones en marzo, cuando la firma italiana mostró interés por primera vez.

