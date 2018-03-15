Energía y Fomento bendicen el pacto de ACS y Atlantia para hacerse con Abertis

El acuerdo alcanzado entre ACS y la italiana Atlantia para hacerse con el control de Abertis ha recibido las bendiciones del Gobierno, que en su momento había mostrados sus suspicacias, preocupado por el destino de la importante red de autopistas que controla la concesionaria en España, pero también por activos estratégicos como los satélites de Hispasat y las torres de telecomunicaciones de Cellnex.
El ministro de Energía, Álvaro Nadal, uno de los más beligerantes por la posibilidad de que Abertis quedase en manos completamente extranjeras, dijo que la operación planteada le parecía una "buena salida" y que tenía bastante "lógica".
"Me parece más que correcto el pacto", dijo Álvaro Nadal, quien aprovechó para hacer una comparativa con la "mala experiencia" de Endesa, la eléctrica controlada por el grupo de capital público italiano Enel, a la que afeó que no invirtiese lo suficiente en España y destine todo sus beneficios a dividendos.
Nadal afirmó que el Ejecutivo no ha intervenido en dicho acuerdo y se ha limitado a tramitar las autorizaciones que le corresponden.
En su opinión, el pacto entre ACS, constructora, y Atlantia, concesionaria, tiene "toda la lógica" porque evitará a ambos contendientes tener que poner "muchísimo dinero" y "llenar el bolsillo" de los fondos de corto plazo que se habían situado en el accionariado de Abertis.
En parecidos términos se ha expresado el ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, quien consideró "positivo" que se haya alcanzado un acuerdo en relación a la batalla de opas que se había abierto por Abertis.
"El proceso está abierto y el Gobierno debe mantenerse del mismo modo como lo viene haciendo hasta ahora, con absoluta independencia del mercado libre, y con respeto de las reglas del juego", añadió De la Serna.
El ministro apostó así por "seguir manteniendo prudencia", dado que, según recordó, "está un proceso de OPA abierto". "Y el Gobierno tiene que velar por la independencia en el proceso", retieró.
