Energía llevará al Parlamento que las eléctricas asuman el desmantelamiento de las nucleares

El Ministerio de Energía planteará a las Cortes un cambio normativo para que la responsabilidad de desmantelar las centrales nucleares pase de la empresa pública Enresa a las compañías propietarias, ha avanzado este miércoles su titular, Álvaro Nadal en la Comisión de Energía del Congreso.
Según Nadal, las empresas contarían con la parte correspondiente del fondo de Enresa dedicado actualmente a financiar el cierre de las centrales nucleares.
El ministro ha explicado que España es el único país en el que el desmantelamiento de una central nuclear "es responsabilidad de todos" a través de Enresa.
Nadal ha añadido que la evolución del fondo de Enresa, que se nutre de las aportaciones de las eléctricas, depende de su rentabilidad financiera, que se ha visto perjudicada por la bajada de los tipos de interés.
Por ello, ha añadido, el cierre de cualquier central nuclear, como ocurre ahora con la de Santa María de Garoña (Burgos), "supone una aportación adicional del sector público".
Por este motivo, Energía quiere que la responsabilidad del desmantelamiento de las centrales y de cumplir todas las obligaciones medioambientales pase a sus propietarios.
No obstante, las compañías propietarias podrían disponer de la parte correspondiente del fondo de Enresa.
Estas medidas irían incluidas en una proposición de ley que ha elaborado Energía y de la que formaría parte también la revisión de la retribución de las redes de electricidad y gas, según ha explicado Nadal.
Energía planteó inicialmente introducir estos cambios normativos a través de enmiendas en el Senado a la ley de medidas contra la sequía, pero Nadal ha avanzado que se podría hacer mediante una proposición de ley que el ministerio ya tiene lista.
