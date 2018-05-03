Escotet deja temporalmente la presidencia de Abanca ante la crisis de Banesco en Venezuela

El presidente de Abanca, Juan Carlos Escotet, comunicó este jueves que abandona temporalmente sus funciones como presidente no ejecutivo de la entidad para ocuparse de la crisis de Banesco, de su propiedad, en Venezuela.
La Fiscalía de Venezuela informó el jueves que ordenó la detención de 11 ejecutivos de alto rango de Banesco, principal banco privado del país, en medio de una investigación que busca frenar un mercado cambiario paralelo, en lo que sería el primer caso contra la minimizada banca local bajo el gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro.
Tras estas detenciones, el banco ha sido intervenido por el Gobierno chavista, que ha designado a una junta administradora dirigida por la viceministra de Finanzas, Yomana Koteich.
En 2013, el holding Banesco, propiedad de Escotet, compró la entidad regional NCG Banco (nacida de la fusión y reestructuración de las cajas de ahorros gallegas), rebautizada después como Abanca, por 1.000 millones de euros.
En cumplimiento de los Estatutos de Abanca, será el presidente de la Comisión de Nombramientos, el consejero independiente Eraña Guerra, quien ostenta las facultades de la Presidencia del Consejo de Administración desde el jueves y mientras dure la ausencia de Escotet.
Escotet ha señalado que Banesco Banco Universal "siempre ha trabajado ajustado a derecho, cumpliendo con cada uno de sus extremos legales y siendo escrupulosamente respetuosos de todo el marco legal", y ha sido "especialmente cooperativa" en toda la información solicitada por las autoridades venezolanas.
De este modo, Escotet expresó su "tranquilidad de espíritu" al ser consciente de que "efectivamente se han hecho las cosas de la manera adecuada", calificando de "injusto y duro trance" el arresto de once ejecutivos de Banesco y añadiendo que se recurrirá a "todas las instancias" para aclarar el problema y que sean puestos en libertad.
