Los españoles superan en poder adquisitivo a los italianos, según el FMI

Los ciudadanos españoles superan en poder adquisitivo a los italianos, según los cálculos del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) del PIB per capita en paridad de poder adquisitivo (PIB ppa), un indicador que mide la riqueza de los ciudadanos. Actualmente, el PIB ppa de España es de 38.171 dólares, mientras que el de Italia es de 37.970 dólares, un indicador que se ha ido acercando paulatinamente entre ambos países durante la última década.
Esta situación macroeconómica tiene dos posibles lecturas: la recuperación de la economía española, la cuál crecerá un 2,8% este año, cuatro décimas más que lo que calculaba en enero el FMI, y el estancamiento de la italiana, que avanzará un 1,5% en 2018, según las previsiones del mismo organismo. De hecho, mientras que España es ahora uno de los países que crece a mayor ritmo entre las principales economías de la Unión Europea, Italia se encuentra entre las últimas plazas.
La institución dirigida por Christine Lagarde también proyectó que España se volverá un 7% más rica que Italia en los próximos cinco años, siempre bajo este indicador, que elimina la distorsión que producen las diferencias de precios entre países.
La publicación de este informe se hizo en el marco de la reunión de primavera del FMI, que comenzó el lunes y se prolongará hasta el domingo y que congrega en Washington a los principales líderes económicos mundiales de sus 189 países miembros para analizar los retos globales.
