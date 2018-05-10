Público
La filial brasileña de Iberdrola emitirá 1.300 millones en bonos para la eventual compra de Eletropaulo

El regulador de la bolsa brasileña, la CVM, ha fijado que se celebre el 4 de junio una subasta en la que se presentarán las pujas por la mayor distribuidora de electricidad del país

Fachada de la empresa energética Neoenergía, filial de Iberdrola, en Río de Janeiro (Brasil). EFE / Marcelo Sayão

Neoenergia, la mayor eléctrica de Brasil por número de clientes, dijo el miércoles que su consejo de administración aprobó una emisión de bonos por hasta 5.500 millones de reales (unos 1.300 millones de euros) para financiar la eventual compra de Eletropaulo Metropolitana.

Neoenergia, controlada por la española Iberdrola, solicitó esta semana un arbitraje sobre asuntos relacionados con el acuerdo de inversión suscrito con Eletropaulo que luego desató una guerra de ofertas con la italiana Enel .

Iberdrola también ha trasladado a los despachos de la Unión Europea la intensa pugna que libra con Enel por Eletropaulo, acusando a la italiana de competencia desleal y de desvirtuar las reglas de juego del mercado por su condición de empresa con titularidad pública.

Ambas empresas han presentado ofertas por Eletropaulo y el regulador brasileño de valores, la CVM, ha fijado que se celebre el 4 de junio una subasta en la que se presentarán eventuales nuevas pujas por la mayor distribuidora de electricidad de Brasil.

