Fomento invertirá 660 millones para duplicar la estación de Madrid Atocha

El Ministerio de Fomento invertirá 660 millones en el proyecto de ampliación de la estación ferroviario de Madrid-Atocha, situada en el pleno centro de la capital, con el fin de duplicar su capacidad y pueda así acoger a unos cuarenta millones de viajeros anuales, frente a los 18 millones actuales.
La ampliación de la estación se complementará con el túnel AVE que la conectará con la estación de Chamartín, al Norte de la ciudad, cuyas obras ya se están ultimando. Las dos obras sumarán una inversión total de 1.000 millones de euros.
"Con este proyecto Atocha se convertirá en el principal eje vertebrador de la Alta Velocidad del país", según aseguró el ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, durante la presentación del proyecto de ampliación.
Entre las actuaciones que abarca la ampliación de Atocha figura la construcción de una subestación "pasante" de AVE y de un nuevo acceso por la calle Méndez Álvaro. También se remodelará la marquesina histórica del recinto, con el fin de potenciar su función de acceso al complejo ferroviario y se construirá una pasarela peatonal sobre los andenes para unir los barrios situados a ambos lados de la estación.
