El fondo israelí Adar Capital se refuerza como primer accionista de Neinor con más del 18%

El gestor de fondos israelí Adar Capital Partners se refuerza como primer accionista de la promotora inmobiliaria Neinor Homes, de la que controla un 18,19% de su capital social.
De este porcentaje total, la firma ostenta un 11,7% de forma directa, y el 6,43% restante indirectamente, a través de instrumentos financieros, según consta en los Registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Se trata de la tercera ocasión en el último mes en que Adar eleva su porcentaje en la empresa que dirige Juan Velayos, coincidiendo además con la salida de Lone Star, el fondo estadounidense que fundó la compañía.
A mediados del pasado mes de febrero Adar ya elevó desde el 5,2% hasta el 9,22% su participación directa en Neinor, que este jueves situó en el 10,11%. Tan sólo un día después vuelve a invertir en títulos de la empresa para alcanzar el referido 11,7%.En cuanto a la posición indirecta, se ha elevado desde el 5% hasta el 6,43%.
De esta forma, Adar Capital Partners se consolida en el puesto de primer socio de Neinor, en el que releva a Lone Star, después de que este fondo estadounidense vendiera la participación de la inmobiliaria que constituyó y saliera de su capital.
Después del gestor israelí, el resto de principales accionistas de Neinor son también inversores institucionales extranjeros. Así, Wellington Management Group cuenta con un 8,6% de la inmobiliaria, Fidelity con un 6,8%, Invesco tiene un 5%, Norges Bank un 4,9% y Bank of Montreal otro un 3%.
Neinor registra estos movimientos coincidiendo con el acelerón que está imprimiendo a su estrategia de negocio, con la que aspira a poner en el mercado entre 3.500 y 4.000 nuevas viviendas en el horizonte de 2020, y alcanzar una facturación de unos 1.000 millones ya en 2019.
Neinor Homes, una de las nuevas inmobiliarias surgidas al calor de la recuperación del sector en España e impulsadas por inversores extranjeros, asegura contar con "una de las mayores carteras de suelo finalista de España", que permite levantar un total de 10.700 viviendas, repartidas por Madrid, Cataluña, Baleares, País Vasco, Andalucía y Valencia. En la actualidad, tiene unas 65 promociones en marcha, que suman 4.300 nuevos pisos.
