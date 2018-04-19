Los fondos Blackstone y Apollo, los únicos interesados en hacerse con Cirsa

Los fondos de inversión Blackstone y Apollo son los dos únicos oferentes todavía en liza por la compañía de juegos de azar española Cirsa, lo que genera dudas sobre si el proceso culminará en una venta, dijeron fuentes conocedoras de la operación.
El proceso está llegando a su fase final, pero Cirsa, que también exploró la opción de salir a bolsa, está decepcionada con las ofertas, según las fuentes.
Portavoces de Apollo y Blackstone y una portavoz de Cirsa no hicieron comentarios a la información.
El operador de salas de bingo y casinos, con sede en las afueras de Barcelona, es propiedad del multimillonario español de 73 años Manuel Lao, que lo fundó en 1978. Según la revista Forbes, es la novena persona más rica de España.
Cirsa opera salas de bingo, casinos y máquinas tragaperras en más de 70 países y registró un resultado bruto de explotación (EBITDA) de 398 millones de euros en 2016, un 5% más que el año anterior.
La compañía emitió en 2015 y 2016 dos bonos por un importe total de 950 millones de euros con vencimiento en 2021 y 2023.
El año pasado, Reuters publicó que Cirsa había contratado al banco de inversión Lazard para explorar opciones estratégicas, incluida una posible salida a bolsa de la compañía.
