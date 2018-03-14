Público
Google y Apple Francia denunciará a Google y Apple por prácticas comerciales abusivas

El ministro francés, Bruno Le Maire, anuncia que las demandas conllevarán sanciones millonarias 

Sede de Google en Londres - EFE

El ministro francés de Economía y Finanzas, Bruno Le Maire, anunció este miércoles que el Gobierno se querellará contra Google y Apple por prácticas comerciales abusivas con otras empresas, y anticipó que eso les acarreará sanciones que "se cifran en millones de euros".

En una entrevista a la emisora de radio RTL, Le Maire denunció que las condiciones que imponen esos gigantes de internet a otras empresas que desarrollan programas o aplicaciones, o que utilizan sus plataformas, "es inaceptable". La denuncia se presentará ante el Tribunal de Comercio de París por "prácticas comerciales abusivas".

El ministro se quejó de que Google y Apple no sólo imponen las tarifas a las empresas emergentes que crean programas y aplicaciones para sus plataformas, sino que recuperan los datos de éstas y "pueden modificar unilateralmente los contratos. Hay reglas, justicia, y todos las deben respetar", subrayó.

Junto a esta acción judicial en el ámbito francés, Le Maire recordó que su Gobierno trabaja a escala internacional para el establecimiento de reglas que obliguen a los gigantes de internet a pagar impuestos allí donde hacen negocio. Y se mostró convencido de que "lo conseguiremos de aquí a finales de 2018 para que se aplique en Europa a comienzos de 2019".

