El G-20 abre la puerta a avanzar en la regulación de las criptomonedas

Los ministros de Finanzas y los gobernadores de los bancos centrales del G-20 han acordado avanzar en el diálogo internacional respecto a la posible regulación de las criptomonedas, al tiempo que han advertido sobre cuestiones relacionadas con los consumidores, la fiscalidad o la integridad del mercado.
"Nos comprometemos a implementar los estándares del Grupo de Acción Financiera Internacional (GAFI) en materia de criptoactivos una vez se hayan revisado y reclamamos su aplicación global. Pedimos a los organismos que establecen los estándares internacionales que continúen la supervisión de las criptomonedas y sus riesgos, y evalúen las acciones multilaterales necesarias", reza la carta de consenso del foro económico.
En este sentido, aunque dicen reconocer las innovaciones tecnológicas y las bondades subyacentes a las criptomonedas, como la tecnología blockchain, así como su potencial de mejorar la eficiencia y hacer más inclusivo el sistema financiero y la economía en su conjunto, el G-20 advierte sobre sus principales temores.
Según expone en el documento, las criptomonedas plantean dudas relacionadas con la protección de los consumidores y los inversores, la integridad de los mercados, la evasión impositiva, el blanqueo de dinero o la financiación del terrorismo. "Las monedas virtuales carecen de los atributos de las monedas soberanas. En algún momento pueden tener implicaciones para la estabilidad financiera", asevera el grupo de los Veinte.
Por otro lado, el G-20 se muestra comprometido con continuar supervisando de forma cuidadosa el sistema financiero, abordando los riesgos emergentes y las vulnerabilidad. En este sentido, celebra la implementación "exitosa" de Basilea III y recalca su compromiso con continuar fortaleciendo la red de seguridad financiera global con la creación de un Fondo Monetario Internacional sólido, basado en cuotas y con una asignación de recursos eficiente.
