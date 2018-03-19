El gas natural bajará más de un 3% a partir de abril

La Tarifa de Último Recurso (TUR) de gas natural bajará a partir del 1 de abril en torno a un 3,2% de media respecto al precio del último trimestre del año, según informaron fuentes del sector.
Este descenso en el recibo del gas se debe, principalmente, al abaratamiento del coste de la materia prima en los mercados internacionales, con una caída del 9,3%.
De esta manera, el precio del gas natural recupera la tendencia bajista, que se había visto cortada en el primer trimestre del año después de la subida del 6,2% registrada en enero. En el último trimestre del pasado ejercicio la TUR de gas natural se abarató un 1,3%, mientras que en el tercer trimestre de 2017 la caída fue del 1%.
Para el cálculo de la TUR se tienen en cuenta los peajes de acceso y el precio del gas. La parte regulada de la factura (peajes de acceso), que fija el Gobierno, se mantiene en 2018 congelada por cuarto año consecutivo.
Adicionalmente, se redujo el precio del alquiler de los contadores que pagan los consumidores en las facturas. Se estima que esta rebaja supondrá un ahorro medio de ocho euros al año y por cliente, para unos 7,8 millones de consumidores domésticos.
En cuanto al precio del gas, éste se obtiene según la cotización internacional del gas, la evolución del crudo Brent y la subasta de adquisición de gas.
La Tarifa de Último Recurso de gas natural se actualiza por el Gobierno de forma trimestral. De los 7,7 millones de consumidores de gas natural, unos seis millones son suministrados a través de una comercializadora de mercado a precio libre y 1,7 millones se encuentran acogidos al precio de la TUR.
