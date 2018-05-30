Gas Natural Fenosa reorganiza su estructura y unifica los negocios gas y electricidad

El grupo de gas y electricidad Gas Natural Fenosa anunció el miércoles una reorganización de sus negocios que incluye la integración del negocio de gas y la división de los grupos de infraestructuras por áreas geográficas.
En la primera decisión de calado del nuevo presidente ejecutivo Francisco Reynés, Gas Natural ha preparado una nueva estructura de cara al plan estratégico hasta 2022 que presentará a finales de junio.
"Las nuevas unidades de negocio (...) se responsabilizan de maximizar el free cash-flow del negocio y potenciar el desarrollo orgánico", dijo Gas Natural en una nota a la CNMV. Estas áeras pasarán a ser: Negocio Gas y Electricidad, Negocio Infraestructuras España & EMPL-Medgaz, Infraestructuras Latinoamérica Zona Sur (Chile, Argentina, Perú y Brasil) e Infraestructuras Latinoamérica Zona Norte (México y Panamá).
El accionarido de Gas Natural ha cambiado rádicalmente en los últimos dos años con la entrada de los fondos GIP y CVC y Corporación financiera Alba en el mismo.
Recientemente entos dos últimos cerraron la adquisición del 20% de Gas Natural a Repsol por 3.816 millones de euros.
El grupo celebrará próximamente la primera junta de su historia en Madrid tras su traslado desde Barcelona y ha convocado a sus accionistas a una reunión en la que pedirá suprimir la comisión ejecutiva y modificar la denominación de la empresa. Asimismo, se someterá a los accionistas la simplificación del consejo de administración, reduciendo su actual número de miembros de 16 a 12.
Según el detalle de las propuestas a la junta, en aras de "simplificar el funcionamiento de la sociedad", la gasista anuncia una modificación estatutaria completa que otorga más poder al recientemente designado presidente ejecutivo, Francisco Reynés.
Gas Natural Fenosa trabaja actualmente en el que será su nuevo plan estratégico, que presentará a finales del próximo mes de junio, y que marcará la 'hoja de ruta' de la energética para el periodo 2018-2022.
Este plan, que se centrará en la creación de valor para los accionistas, tendrá como pilares la gestión y organización, la optimización de la cartera de negocios y focalización y del negocio y la remuneración al accionista.
