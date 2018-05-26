Gas Natural recurre ante el Supremo la aportación al Fondo de Eficiencia Energética

El Tribunal Supremo ha admitido a trámite el recurso presentado por Gas Natural Fenosa SDG en contra de la orden ministerial en la que se fijan las obligaciones de aportación de cada empresa al Fondo Nacional de Eficiencia Energética para 2018.
Según consta en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) de este jueves, la compañía ha presentado recurso-contencioso administrativo ante la Sala Tercera, sección tercera del Supremo, que ha sido admitida a trámite por diligencia el pasado 21 de mayo.
Este recurso contra el Fondo Nacional de Eficiencia Energética para este año se une a los que ya han presentado otras compañías como Repsol o Disa.
Además, también han recurrido las aportaciones al fondo otras compañías como Nexus Energía, The Yellow Energy, Tamoil España o Acsol Energía Global.
Repsol y Gas Natural Fenosa son dos de los grandes contribuyentes al fondo, con una aportación de unos 41 millones de euros y de unos 26 millones de euros, respectivamente, de los más de 204 millones de euros a que asciende el fondo.
Junto a Repsol y Gas Natural, el otro gran contribuyente al fondo es Endesa, con más de 29 millones de euros, siendo las tres compañías que mayor volumen de energía venden en España, según la orden del Ministerio de Energía, Turismo y Agenda Digital en la que se fijan las obligaciones de aportación al fondo que fue publicada el pasado mes de marzo.
Además de estas tres compañías, destaca la aportación al fondo por parte de Cepsa, con unos 23 millones de euros, e Iberdrola, con unos 15 millones de euros.
Aportación al fondo
La aportación obligatoria al fondo, creado en 2014, se establece conforme a la metodología diseñada por el Gobierno, en proporción al volumen de ventas de energía.
En el caso del sector eléctrico, se computa la energía vendida al consumidor final, mientras que en el de los operadores petrolíferos al por mayor se contabiliza la energía vendida a nivel nacional para su posterior distribución al por menor y a consumidores finales durante el año 2016.
Para realizar la asignación, Energía ofrece un desglose de la energía vendida por cada empresa, así como su porcentaje sobre las ventas totales. A partir de ese criterio, se reparte entre las distintas empresas el coste total del fondo de eficiencia.
Las empresas del sector energético obligadas a realizar estas aportaciones ya habían venido recurriendo ante el Tribunal Supremo, por separado o a través de asociaciones empresariales, las cantidades que se les ha obligado a aportar al fondo en los últimos años.
