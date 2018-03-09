El Gobierno ha activado el Plan de Vivienda 2018-2021, que contempla subvenciones del Estado por importe de 1.443 millones de euros, un 62,5% más que el anterior, que destinó a ese fin 888,2 millones entre 2013 y 2016, ha avanzado el ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna.

De esta cifra, a la que hay que sumar la cofinanciación de las comunidades autónomas, 350 millones de euros corresponden a este año, 357 millones a 2019, 364 millones a 2020 y 372 millones a 2021. Fomento espera entregar 557.109 ayudas durante la vigencia del plan y calcula que las actuaciones contempladas permitirán crear 60.320 puestos de trabajo. Según ha explicado el ministro de Fomento, Íñigo De la Serna, en la conferencia de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, los dos grandes objetivos del plan son promover el parque de viviendas en alquiler y fomentar la rehabilitación y la regeneración urbana y rural.

El plan del Gobierno contempla tanto ayudas al alquiler como a la compra de vivienda. Las ayudas al alquiler van destinadas a jóvenes de hasta 35 años, quienes podrán acceder a una ayuda de hasta el 50% del alquiler siempre que no ingresen más de 900 euros al mes, y a mayores de 65 años que reúnan los mismos requisitos además de no tener vivienda en propiedad o un patrimonio superior a los 100.000 euros. La mensualidad de la vivienda no podrá superar los 600 euros, aunque en casos justificados este límite será de 900 euros.

El plan, que tendrá efectos retroactivos desde el pasado 1 de enero, incluye un nuevo programa para fomentar la construcción de viviendas destinadas al alquiler, que se extiende por primera vez a las promociones privadas.

El Plan de Vivienda también incluye un programa para alquilar viviendas desocupadas de entidades financieras a personas en situación de desahucio y establece ayudas a los jóvenes de menos de 35 años que viven en municipios de menos de 5.000 habitantes para la compra o alquiler de la vivienda habitual.

El Gobierno concederá una ayuda de 10.500 a quienes compren una vivienda en municipios de menos de 5.000 habitantes.