El Gobierno autoriza a Abertis a elevar su participación en Hispasat

El Gobierno español aprobó el viernes la compra por parte de Abertis de una participación cercana al 33% que ostenta el grupo francés Eutelsat en el capital del operador español de satélites civiles y militares Hispasat.
Abertis anunció el año pasado un acuerdo con Eutelsat para comprar la participación que ostenta el grupo francés en el capital de Hispasat. En su día, Abertis y el grupo francés acordaron un precio de 302 millones de euros por el 33,7% que Eutelsat tiene en Hispasat.
Abertis adquirirá finalmente el 32,63% y el Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial (CDTI), un ente público español, comprará la participación restante del 1,06%, dijo el Gobierno español en una nota de prensa.
La salida de Eutelsat dejará a Abertis con el 89,68% de Hispasat, la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (Sepi) mantendrá su 7,41% y el CDTI tendrá un 2,91%.
La autorización del Gobierno para la compra por parte de Abertis del 32,63% de Hispasat elimina así uno de los escollos pendientes de la OPA conjunta por parte de Atlantia y del grupo alemán Hochtief (filial alemana de ACS) sobre la concesionaria de infraestructuras, toda vez que estos grupos no están interesados en el operador satelital, cuya venta negocia Abertis con Red Eléctrica de España desde hace un año.
Abertis valora Hispasat en un importe mínimo de 1.149 millones de euros de cara a la venta de la participación de control que tiene en el operador de satélites español.
La junta de accionistas de Abertis aprobó traspasar a REE su posición en el acuerdo que alcanzó en mayo de 2017 para comprar el citado porcentaje de Hispasat a Eutelsat y que, de esta forma, este paquete sea adquirido directamente por el gestor de las redes eléctricas.
