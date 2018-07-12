El Gobierno eleva el objetivo de déficit al 2,7% del PIB en 2018 y al 1,8% en 2019 para evitar hacer recortes

La ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, ha anunciado este jueves que el Gobierno elevará el objetivo de déficit público al 2,7% del PIB este año y al 1,8% en 2019 , frente a las previsiones del 2,2% y del 1,3% que estimaba el Ejecutivo anterior de Mariano Rajoy.
Así lo ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa tras la reunión de ministros de Economía y Finanzas de la eurozona (Eurogrupo) en la que ha asegurado que la senda de reducción del déficit del antiguo Gobierno "no era realista".
"Por tanto, si nos empeñamos en mantener el objetivo de nuestros predecesores, estaríamos obligados a adoptar medidas de ajuste de gran magnitud", ha añadido.
Calviño ha comunicado esta nueva senda de consolidación fiscal al comisario de Asuntos Económicos y Monetarios, Pierre Moscovici, en una reunión bilateral que han mantenido este jueves.
