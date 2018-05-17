Público
Público

Gobierno estudia la OPA china sobre la eléctrica EDP para decidir si la autoriza

El ministro Álvaro Nadal dice que el Ejecutivo está hablando con el Gobierno portugués y Bruselas, por la "dimensión europea" de la operación

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro de Energía, Álvaro Nadal, hace declaraciones a los periodistas en Infiesto (Asturias). EFE/ José Luis Cereijido.

El ministro de Energía, Álvaro Nadal, hace declaraciones a los periodistas en Infiesto (Asturias). EFE/ José Luis Cereijido.

El ministro de Energía, Álvaro Nadal, ha afirmado este jueves que el Gobierno central está estudiando "con mucho detenimiento" la oferta pública de adquisición (OPA) de la estatal China Three Gorges sobre EDP para decidir si da las "autorizaciones correspondientes".

En declaraciones a los medios en la localidad asturiana de Infiesto, el ministro ha dicho que una operación de estas características tiene una "complejidad regulatoria" y el Gobierno tendrá que "mirar con mucho cuidado todas las implicaciones" antes de decidir si da las "autorizaciones correspondientes".

Nadal ha explicado que esta oferta no es algo "habitual", ya que no viene de un fondo de inversión ni de una empresa privada dedicada a la energía, sino del "Estado chino", con una serie de "ramificaciones" que requieren un estudio detenido antes de tomar una decisión.

Además, la operación tendría una "dimensión europea", por lo que Gobierno central está hablando con socios europeos como el Gobierno portugués y la Comisión Europea, ha apuntado.

El logo de la eléctrica EDP en su sede en Oviedo. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

El logo de la eléctrica EDP en su sede en Oviedo. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

En este sentido, ha incidido en la necesidad de que Europa tenga una "estrategia común, coordinada y definida" en este tipo de operaciones, con una directiva europea que "clarifique las reglas del juego" y señale los "elementos sensibles".

La estatal China Three Gorges lanzó el pasado 11 de mayo una OPA sobre el 100% del capital de la eléctrica Energías de Portugal (EDP), de la que ya tiene en sus manos el 23% de las acciones y que valora la compañía en unos 11.900 millones de euros.

El Consejo de Administración de EDP respondió el pasado martes que el precio ofrecido por China Three Gorges en su OPA es bajo y no refleja adecuadamente el valor de la compañía.

Junto a la OPA sobre EDP, la compañía estatal china lanzó una segunda OPA sobre EDP Renovables, que tiene su sede en España. 

Etiquetas