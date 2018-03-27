El Gobierno reconoce que no tiene los apoyos necesarios para los Presupuestos, y se da un mes para conseguirlos

El Consejo de Ministros ya ha dado luz verde al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018. El Gobierno sabe que aún no cuenta con los apoyos parlamentarios que necesita, que aún tiene que enfrentarse a varios cabos sueltos, pero continúa con la tramitación de sus cuentas con nuevas apelaciones genéricas al "diálogo", y con un plazo de aproximadamente un mes para ograr atar estos apoyos.
El portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha pedido este martes "responsabilidad a todas las fuerzas políticas", así como que dejen de lado "oportunismos y electoralismos", después de que el Consejo de Ministros diera luz verde a las cuentas para 2018.
"No aprobarlos perjudica a todos, y no beneficia a nadie", insistía el portavoz
En su tramitación parlamentaria, el Ejecutivo pretende contar con los apoyos de las mismas formaciones que ya respaldaron sus cuentas en 2017, y hoy su portavoz ha insistido en el mensaje que llevan semanas repitiendo: "No aprobarlos perjudica a todos, y no beneficia a nadie", insistía Méndez de Vigo.
Y, si este lunes el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, anunciaba el acuerdo alcanzado con el Gobierno para apoyar sus cuentas, el PNV sigue rechazando respaldar estos Presupuestos, mientras siga vigente la aplicación del Artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya. La detención del expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, ha contribuido a tensar aún más la relación entre el Ejecutivo y el Partido Nacionalista Vasco, aunque desde el PP prácticamente dan por hecho su apoyo.
En su reunión extraordinaria de este martes, el Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado el Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2018. El calendario del Ejecutivo contempla el aterrizaje de las séptimas cuentas del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy en el Congreso de los Diputados el 3 de abril, con la correspondiente presentación oficial ante la cámara por parte del Ministro de Hacienda. Su tramitación parlamentaria se prevé larga, y el Gobierno no descarta que se prolongue incluso hasta finales de junio.
(Habrá ampliación...)
