El Gobierno prestará 15.164 millones a Seguridad Social y sacará otros 3.826 millones de la hucha de las pensiones

El Estado prestará 15.164 millones de euros a la Seguridad Social para equilibrar su déficit en 2018 y garantizar el pago puntual de las pensiones, lo que supone un 48,8% más que en 2017, según consta en el proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado. El año pasado, el préstamo del Tesoro a la Seguridad Social fue de 10.192 millones.
Además, para atender las insuficiencias de financiación de las pensiones contributivas y gastos necesarios de su gestión, la Seguridad Social sacará otros 3.826 millones de euros del Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social.
Según subraya el Ejecutivo, las líneas de actuación del presupuesto de la Seguridad Social para 2018 se centran en el apoyo a los colectivos de pensionistas con menores recursos, "pero garantizando en todo caso la sostenibilidad financiera del sistema a largo plazo".
Según el proyecto de Presupuestos, la Seguridad Social contará este año con un presupuesto de 149.967 millones de euros, cifra un 3,5% superior a la de 2017 y equivalente al 12,4% del PIB.
Los ingresos por cotizaciones sociales cubren el 76,6% del presupuesto de la Seguridad Social
Los ingresos por cotizaciones sociales alcanzarán este año los 114.916 millones de euros, un 3,9% más que lo presupuestado inicialmente en 2017. Este montante permitirá a la Seguridad Social financiar el 76,6% de su presupuesto total, según asegura el Gobierno.
El Ejecutivo calcula que en 2018 la Seguridad Social ingresará 108.175,2 millones de euros en cotizaciones de empresas y trabajadores, un 4,2% más que en el presupuesto de 2017.
Asimismo, el sistema percibirá 133,2 millones por cuotas correspondientes a la prestación de cese de actividad de los autónomos, un 0,4% más sobre el presupuesto de 2017, mientras que por cotizaciones de desempleados recaudarán 6.607,3 millones de euros, un 0,2% más que en 2017.
Tras las cotizaciones sociales, las aportaciones del Estado son las que más contribuyen a la financiación de la Seguridad Social. Este año, la Seguridad Social contará con aportaciones del Estado por un importe global de 13.558 millones de euros, un 3,6% más que en 2017, de los que 7.329 millones de euros irán destinados a cubrir los complementos a mínimos, un 2,1% más que en 2017.
Las aportaciones del Estado para financiar las pensiones no contributivas y las prestaciones no contributivas de protección a la familia alcanzarán los 4.151,5 millones de euros (+2,7%) y el importe destinado a la atención a la dependencia será de 1.401 millones de euros, de los que 1.308 millones corresponden a la financiación del mínimo garantizado por el Estado.
