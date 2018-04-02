Goirigolzarri generó una retribución de 800.000 euros en 2017

El presidente de Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, percibió en 2017 un salario fijo de 500.000 euros, la misma cantidad que el ejercicio anterior, si bien generó una retribución variable de 250.000 euros que comenzará a cobrar a partir de 2021 y que no percibirá íntegramente hasta 2023.
A esta cantidad, además, se suman 50.000 euros adicionales que forman parte del Plan de Retribución Variable con referencia plurianual (PRVP), aprobado por la última Junta General de Accionistas de la entidad y que no se abonarán hasta el año 2023.
este modo, la retribución total generada por Gorigolzarri en el conjunto del ejercicio 2017 asciende a 800.000 euros, un 6,6% más que un año antes.
El consejero delegado de Bankia, José Sevilla, y el director general de personas, medios y tecnología del banco, Antonio Ortega, generaron la misma retribución que el presidente de la entidad.
Según consta en el informe de retribuciones remitido este miércoles por la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la mitad de la retribución variable se abonará en metálico, mientras que el 50% restante será percibido en acciones de la entidad. Estos títulos no pueden venderse hasta un año después de su entrega a los consejeros.
Goirigolzarri, Sevilla y Ortega no cobraron variable ni en 2012 ni en 2013, mientras que en los ejercicios 2014 y 2015 renunciaron al mismo, a pesar de haber cumplido los objetivos establecidos.
Según ha explicado Bankia, el PRVP, del que forman parte los consejeros ejecutivos del banco, tiene como objetivo incentivar el logro sostenible de los objetivos estratégicos del banco, alinear su sistema retributivo con las recomendaciones de los organismos supervisores y conseguir la máxima motivación y fidelización de los directivos.
La retribución variable, en cualquier caso, está sujeta a la evolución de la entidad, al establecerse mecanismos de reducción del importe a cobrar, lo que se conoce como cláusulas malus, o, incluso, cancelar los pagos (cláusula clawback) si concurren determinadas circunstancias, como que la entidad incurra en pérdidas, suspenda exámenes de solvencia o se vulnere el código ético y de conducta del banco.
En conjunto, el consejo de administración de Bankia generó 3,18 millones de euros en el conjunto del ejercicio, un 5,6% más. Por su parte, Carlos Egea, expresidente de BMN y nombrado en enero consejero ejecutivo de Bankia, tendrá una retribución fija de 300.000 euros anuales en 2018 y no cobrará retribución variable, según el informe publicado por la entidad.
