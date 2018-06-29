Hacienda nunca recuperará el 44% de la deuda de los grandes morosos 

Los Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) aseguran que un comunicado de que el 44% de los 15.300 millones de euros que deben al Estado los grandes morosos procede de deudores que se encuentran en proceso concursal, por lo que será muy difícil cobrar unos 6.800 millones.
En opinión de Gestha, la lista de morosos publicada por la Agencia Tributaria es en realidad una lista de "desahuciados", muchos de los cuales nunca pagarán sus deudas.
Asimismo, los técnicos calificaron de "insignificante" la caída del 0,6% del importe de las deudas en esta cuarta edición de la "lista negra", lo que pone de manifiesto que más del 99% continúa pendiente de pago, por mucho que el número de morosos se haya reducido un 5% durante el último año, hasta los 4.318.
