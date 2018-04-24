El comité de empresa del centro logístico de H&M en España, que está situado en la localidad madrileña de Torrejón de Ardoz, ha convocado una huelga para los próximos días 30 de abril y 3 de mayo para pedir el cumplimiento del convenio colectivo, según han informado fuentes sindicales.
En concreto, las mismas fuentes han precisado que los sindicatos han convocado la huelga después de que la firma de moda haya incumplido el convenio colectivo, mientras que piden mejoras para determinados trabajadores que realizan un trabajo específico de logística en el centro como carretilleros, entre otros.
Entre alguno de los incumplimientos se encuentran la negativa al reconocimiento de las categorías profesionales estipuladas y pago atrasos nocturnidad en vacaciones.
Así, indican que por parte de la dirección de H&M, se aplica la categoría más baja, mozo de almacén, y no se reconocen las distintas funciones que los trabajadores realizan y que supondría otra categoría profesional con el consiguiente menoscabo retributivo.
De esta forma, los sindicatos instan a alcanzar con la dirección de la compañía un "acuerdo interno" para "mejorar esas condiciones", ya que han precisado que no se trata de cambiar el convenio colectivo sino que estos trabajadores logren unas condiciones acorde con el resto de los empleados.
El centro logístico de Torrejón de Ardoz es el único almacén de distribución de la firma de moda en España y es el encargado de realizar el suministro a las tiendas de la enseña en España y Portugal, y en el que trabajan actualmente alrededor de 300 empleados y que cuenta con un espacio de 36.000 metros cuadrados.
