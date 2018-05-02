Vueling ha cancelado un total de 222 vuelos para este jueves y viernes con motivo de las jornadas de huelga convocadas por el Sindicato de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla), ha informado la aerolínea en su página web.
En concreto, para este jueves ha cancelado un total de 116 vuelos, mientras que la jornada del viernes se verá afectada con 106 cancelaciones, y el aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat, donde Vueling tiene su principal base, será el más afectado, tanto en origen como en llegadas.
La aerolínea ha expresado sus disculpas a los pasajeros y ha indicado que ya ha procedido a cambiar las reservas de los primeros vuelos disponibles y ha informado a los clientes a través de mensajes de texto y correo electrónico, con el "fin de que esta situación cause los menores inconvenientes posibles".
El Sepla convocó hace tres semanas estas jornadas de huelga, junto con las del pasado 25 y 26 de abril —cuando quedaron afectados 246 vuelos—, en señal de protesta por "incumplimientos" de diversos artículos del convenio colectivo de pilotos y de los acuerdos que regulan las bases en el extranjero.
En concreto, el Sepla afea a la compañía que gran parte del crecimiento se está dando en bases internacionales y pedía una subida salarial de, al menos, el 30% para equipararse con otras aerolíneas.
Servicios mínimos
El Ministerio de Fomento fijó unos servicios que garantizan el 100% de los vuelos con Canarias y Baleares, y aquellas rutas con salida programada anterior al inicio de la huelga y cuya llegada se produzca en el periodo de huelga.
Además, se han fijado de un 51% para los vuelos domésticos peninsulares en rutas cuya única alternativa de transporte público sea superior a cinco horas y en todas las rutas internacionales con origen o destino España, mientras que son de un 30% para las rutas domésticas peninsulares con alternativa de transporte público de menos de cinco horas.
Así, Vueling prevé que el 86% de los usuarios de la aerolínea no se verá afectado por la protesta, y que del 14% restante, tres de cuatro clientes podrán volar en 24 horas respecto a su horario original.
