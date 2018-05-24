Público
Público

Iberdrola entra en el mercado eólico marino de EEUU con un macroproyecto de 800 megavatios

El proyecto en las costas de la isla Martha's Vineyard, en el estado de Massachussetts, podría requerir una inversión de 2.800 millones de dólares.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Parque eólico marino de Wikinger, de Iberdrola.

Parque eólico marino de Wikinger, de Iberdrola.

Una sociedad conjunta participada al 50% por Avangrid, la filial estadounidense de Iberdrola, se ha adjudicado un contrato para desarrollar un parque marino de 800 megavatios (MW) en las costas de la isla Martha's Vineyard, en el estado de Massachussetts.

Vineyard Wind, en la que también participa el fondo danés Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, ha recibido el visto bueno estatal para un proyecto que según fuentes del mercado podría requerir una inversión de 2.800 millones de dólares.

En un comunicado enviado anoche, Iberdrola (que apuesta por la energía eólica marina en EEUU, Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia) recuerda que el proyecto se enmarca en los objetivos medioambientales del estado, que por ley exige a sus eléctricas que en la próxima década tengan instalados 1.600 MW de energía eólica marina.

Además, se trata del mayor de estas características aprobado por un estado estadounidense y representa hasta el 6% de la electricidad anual de Massachusetts.

No se detallaron los precios que pagarán las eléctricas que recibirán la electricidad del parque, que son Unitil, National Grid y Eversource Energy.

La generación de electricidad por parques eólicos se ha abaratado considerablemente en los últimos años, pero sigue siendo mucho más cara que la de los parques terrestres.

Etiquetas