Iberdrola nombra vicepresidenta a la economista vasca Inés Macho Stadler

El consejo de administración de Iberdrola ha acordado el nombramiento de Inés Macho Stadler, que ostentaba hasta ahora el cargo de consejera coordinadora, como nueva vicepresidenta no ejecutiva, informó la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Con este nombramiento, Iberdrola recupera en su consejo de administración la figura de la vicepresidencia, que desapareció en 2013 con la renuncia de Víctor de Urrutia. Anteriormente llegó a haber dos vicepresidencias, ostentando la otra Juan Luis Arregui, que dejó el cargo en plena batalla con ACS por el control de la energética en 2010.

El órgano rector de la energética ha aprobado una reforma parcial de su sistema de gobierno corporativo para recoger las funciones atribuidas al cargo de vicepresidente del órgano, "incidiendo en su papel como refuerzo del sistema de contrapesos, así como para desarrollar los principios de actuación del consejo de administración en relación con el interés social, el cumplimiento del sistema de gobierno corporativo, la involucración de los accionistas y la maximización del dividendo social e incorporar mejoras técnicas", indicó la compañía.

El consejo de administración de Iberdrola cuenta con dos consejeros ejecutivos: el presidente y consejero delegado, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, y el consejero-director general, Francisco Martínez Córcoles.

El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán. E.P.

Consejera de la energética desde 2006, Macho Stadler ostentaba el cargo de consejera coordinadora independiente en Iberdrola, una figura necesaria cuando las funciones de presidente y consejero delegado recaen en una misma persona.

Macho Stadler, licenciada en Ciencias Económicas por la Universidad del País Vasco, ha sido miembro del International Scientific Advisory Committee del Basque Center for Climate Change (bc3) y presidenta del Comité Científico de la Conferencia 2011 de la Asociación Española para la Economía Energética. Además, ha sido presidenta de la Asociación Española de Economía, coordinadora de la Agencia Nacional de Evaluación y Prospectiva, y representante en la European Science Foundation, así como miembro electo del Consejo de la European Economic Association y miembro del Comité Ejecutivo de la European Association for Research in Industrial Economics.

Actualmente, más de un tercio del consejo de administración de Iberdrola está ocupado por mujeres, con cinco integrantes: la propia Inés Macho Stadler, Denise Mary Holt, María Helena Antolín Raybaud, Samantha Barber y Georgina Kessel Martínez.

Las mujeres vocales del consejo de administración de Iberdrola. De izquierda a derecha: Denise Mary Holt, Inés Macho Stadler, María Helena Antolín Raybaud, Samantha Barber y Georgina Kessel Martínez.

Asimismo, el consejo de administración de Iberdrola ha acordado el nombramiento de Juan Manuel González Serna como nuevo consejero coordinador y como presidente de la Comisión de Retribuciones, sustituyendo a Macho Stadler.

También se ha procedido a nombrar a Manuel Moreu Munaiz como miembro de la Comisión de Retribuciones, en sustitución de Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra, que pasará a ser miembro de la Comisión de Responsabilidad Social Corporativa. Además, se ha reelegido a la consejera Denise Mary Holt como miembro de la Comisión de Auditoría y Supervisión del Riesgo.



