Iberia e Iberia Express reciben el premio a las aerolíneas más puntuales del mundo

La compañía española repite galardón por segundo año consecutivo, mientras su filal de low cost e la más puntual por cuarto año seguido

En el centro de la imagen, Fernando Candela, consejero delegado de Iberia Express, Willie Walsh, consejero delegado de IAG, y Luis Gallego, presidente de Iberia, rodeados de trabajadores de Iberia e Iberia Express.

Las aerolíneas Iberia e Iberia Express han recibido este martes el premio a las más puntuales del mundo en 2017, en las categorías de aerolínea internacional de red y compañía de bajo coste respectivamente, que concede la consultora especializada en el sector aéreo FlightGlobal.

En 2017 Iberia fue la aerolínea internacional de red más puntual del mundo con el 88,97% de los vuelos en hora. Igualmente, la aerolínea de bandera española ha sido reconocida como la aerolínea más puntual de Europa), con una puntualidad media en los vuelos a esta región del 89,54%. En ambos casos, repite la primera posición por segundo año consecutivo.

Por su parte, la filial de low cost,Iberia Express, ha sido , por cuarto año consecutivo, la aerolínea de bajo coste más puntual del mundo, con el 91,77% de los vuelos en hora.

El vicepresidente de FlightGobal, Steve Ritchie, ha destacado durante la entrega de los galardones que “ser la compañía aérea más puntual del mundo es una cosa, pero conseguirlo varias veces de forma consecutiva, como es el caso de Iberia Express e Iberia, es algo impresionante”.

