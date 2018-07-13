Público
Indemnizaciones Johnson & Johnson, obligada a indemnizar con 4.690 millones de dólares a 22 mujeres por causarles cáncer de ovarios

Las demandantes, seis de las cuales ya fallecieron, acusaron al fabricante de productos de cuidado personal y para bebés de haber utilizado amianto en sus polvos de talco desde 1970. 

Polvos de talco de Johnson & Johnson - EFE

Un jurado en Estados Unidos ordenó hoy a Johnson & Johnson indemnizar con 4.690 millones de dólares a 22 mujeres y sus familias que culpan a los productos de talco de la compañía de haberles causado cáncer de ovarios.

La indemnización dictada por un jurado en San Luis (Misuri) se divide en 550 millones de dólares en daños compensatorios y otros 4.140 en daños punitivos. Se trata de la mayor indemnización que afronta hasta la fecha Johnson & Johnson, que tiene cerca de 9.000 casos similares abiertos.

Las demandantes, seis de las cuales ya fallecieron, acusaron al fabricante de productos de cuidado personal y para bebés de haber contribuido al desarrollo de su cáncer de ovarios con sus polvos de talco con amianto desde los años 1970.

Johnson & Johnson, que ya anunció que recurrirá al veredicto, defiende que sus productos de talco ni contienen amianto ni son causantes de cáncer.

