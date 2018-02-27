Público
Público

IPC La inflación se dispara al 1,1 % en febrero por el precio de la electricidad

Es la decimoctava tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,1% superiores a los de hace un año.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo en la que aparecen postes de electricidad

Imagen de archivo en la que aparecen postes de electricidad

El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) aumentó un 0,1% en febrero en relación al mes anterior y elevó su tasa interanual cinco décimas, hasta el 1,1%, según el indicador adelantado publicado este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Estadística señala que en el repunte del IPC de febrero ha influido principalmente el encarecimiento de la electricidad, frente al descenso en sus precios que experimentó en igual mes de 2017.

La tasa interanual de febrero es la decimoctava tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,1% superiores a los de hace un año.

Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual ha vuelto en febrero a superar el 1%, registrando la misma tasa que en diciembre de 2017.

En el segundo mes de 2018, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 1,2%, cinco décimas por encima de la registrada en enero, mientras que la variación mensual fue del 0,1%.

En términos mensuales, el IPC subió un 0,1% en febrero, en contraste con los descensos del 0,4% registrados en los meses de febrero de 2016 y 2017.

El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de febrero el próximo 13 de marzo.

Etiquetas