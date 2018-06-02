Un inversor mexicano toma un 24% de Duro Felguera en plena reestructuración

El inversor mexicano Mauricio Treviño Zambrano, a través de diversos vehículos ha comprado a los fundadores de Duro Felguera, la familia Álvarez Rojo, un 24,3% de la sociedad convirtiéndose en su mayor accionista en plena reestructuración.
La opción de compra se formalizó el pasado 1 de junio y se ha articulado de tal manera que el grupo inversor Petroza Limited, con sede británica (Treza Asset Management) pero formado por inversores mexicanos liderados por Zambrano, podrá ejercitar la opción hasta el próximo jueves 7 de junio, según comunicó este lunes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La transacción se habría realizado por un importe aproximado de 12 millones de euros en vísperas de una ampliación de capital comprometida en el reciente acuerdo de reestructuración con sus acreedores para sanear la empresa.
El inversor podría hacerse con el control si suscribe la ampliación de 125 millones prevista en la reestructuración y que incluye también la refinanciación de un pasivo de 318 millones de euros y la emisión de obligaciones convertibles en acciones por 233 millones de euros.
El grupo de ingeniería asturiano atraviesa desde hace meses un complicado momento financiero por retrasos, impagos y sobrecostes en sus proyectos, lo que le ha obligado a aprobar varias prórrogas para aplazar el pago de sus deudas.
