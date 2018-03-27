El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) aumentó un 0,1% en marzo en relación al mes anterior y elevó su tasa interanual una décima, hasta el 1,2%, su nivel más alto desde el pasado mes de noviembre, según el indicador adelantado publicado este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El INE señala que en el repunte del IPC de marzo han influido principalmente el encarecimiento de los servicios turísticos, por la Semana Santa, y la estabilidad de los precios de los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas frente al descenso que experimentaron en igual mes de 2017.
La tasa interanual de marzo es la decimonovena tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,2% superiores a los de hace un año.
Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual volvió en febrero a superar el 1%, tendencia que se ha mantenido en marzo, donde los precios han alcanzado una tasa del 1,2%. Se trata de su valor más alto desde noviembre de 2017, cuando el IPC interanual llegó a situarse en el 1,7%.
En el tercer mes de 2018, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 1,3%, una décima por encima de la registrada en febrero, mientras que la variación mensual fue del 1,2%.
En términos mensuales, el IPC subió un 0,1% en marzo, en contraste con el estancamiento que experimentó en marzo de 2017 y con los repuntes del 0,6% de los meses de marzo de 2015 y 2016.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de marzo el próximo 13 de abril.
