El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) aumentó un 0,3% en junio en relación al mes anterior y elevó dos décimas su tasa interanual, hasta el 2,3%, su nivel más alto desde abril de 2017 (2,6%), según el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Estadística señala que en el repunte de la tasa interanual del IPC de junio ha influido principalmente el encarecimiento de los carburantes, frente al descenso de precios que experimentaron en igual mes del año pasado.
La tasa interanual de junio es la vigésima segunda tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 2,3% superiores a los de hace un año.
Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual volvió en febrero a superar el 1%, tendencia que se mantuvo en marzo y abril. En mayo ya se alcanzó la barrera del 2%, a la que no se llegaba desde abril de 2017 (2,6%).
En el sexto mes de 2018, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 2,3%, dos décimas por encima de la registrada en mayo, mientras que la variación mensual fue del 0,2%.
En términos mensuales, el IPC subió un 0,3% en junio, frente al estancamiento que experimentó en igual mes de 2017.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de junio el próximo 13 de julio.
