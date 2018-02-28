IU calcula que la rebaja del IRPF para mayores anunciada por Montoro sólo beneficiará a 1 de cada 5 pensionistas

El responsable federal de Políticas Económicas de Izquierda Unida, Carlos Sánchez Mato, tacha de "cutre intento de lavar la imagen del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy" la medida anunciada por el ministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro, para reducir el IRPF a las personas pensionistas de avanzada edad, y ve "ridículo su alcance" porque solo beneficiaría a entre un 10% y un 20% de los pensionistas, especialmente los que cuentan con mayor pensión.
Para Sánchez Mato, el "pánico" en el que ha entrado el Ejecutivo por las manifestaciones de pensionistas está "claramente detrás de este anuncio", y critica que "la incapacidad política y la improvisación del equipo económico de Rajoy se pone una vez más de manifiesto".
En esta línea, ve "ridículo" el alcance de la medida anunciada por Montoro, ya que únicamente el 30,1% de los pensionistas tiene más de 80 años y solo una minoría de ellos se vería beneficiado por la medida, dado que solo tributan por IRPF quienes tienen una pensión superior a los 857 euros.
En concreto, solo el 33,8% de las pensiones supera esa cantidad y no se concentran en quienes han superado los 80 años, según Sánchez Mato, quien añade que la pensión media de las personas mayores en esta franja de edad es de 797,7 euros y "el Gobierno del PP lo sabe perfectamente".
Por ello, estima que la medida "propagandista" del Gobierno alcanzaría a entre el 10% y el 20% del total, además de ser "precisamente los que más capacidad adquisitiva tienen". "Ante esta situación de necesidad social no tiene sentido aplicar una ayuda dirigida sólo a quienes tienen una mejor pensión", denuncia.
A pesar de que aún no se ha concretado la cuantía de la ayuda planteada, Sánchez Mato señala que parece evidente que será "insuficiente para cubrir el gasto de los servicios de cuidados que se requieren". "Lo que debe hacer el Gobierno para cubrir este tipo de necesidades es invertir con rigor en dependencia y en los servicios de cuidados, no en reducir levemente el pago del IRPF precisamente a los pensionistas de más edad y con mejor pensión", ha añadido.
