La junta de Aena aprobará repartir casi mil millones en dividendos, de los que 478 millones son para fondos y bancos

La junta de accionistas de Aena aprobará el próximo martes el reparto de casi mil millones en concepto de dividendos, de los que casi la mitad beneficiará a los fondos y bancos que participaron en la privatización parcial del ente gestor de los aeropuertos españoles.
Concretamente, el consejo de administración de Aena propondrá en su junta general de accionistas, la distribución de un dividendo de 6,5 euros brutos por acción con cargo a las cuentas de 2017, para su pago el próximo 19 de abril. Este dividendo supone un incremento del 69,7% frente al abonado el pasado año (3,83 euros brutos por título) y la distribución del 80% del beneficio neto del ejercicio anual.
El PSOE ha criticado el fuerte aumento del dividendo de Aena, que ha calificado de "vergonzoso", que, según los socialistas, se produce por las "presiones" de los accionistas privados mientras se recortan derechos laborales de los trabajadores y las contratas.
Así, Aena destinará 975 millones a la distribución del dividendo propuesto. El Estado, como máximo accionista del gestor de los aeropuertos españoles a través de ENAIRE con el 51%, se embolsará 497 millones de euros en dividendos por el beneficio de 2017 (unos 200 millones de euros más que el año anterior).
Por su parte, los accionistas privados, que controlan el 49% del capital de la entidad privatizada en febrero de 2015, recibirán unos 478 millones de los beneficios de la red de aeropuertos españoles. Los principales accionistas privados de Aena son el fondo The Children's Investment Fund (TCI), con un 7,505%, Bank of America, con el 3,902%, Morgan Stanley, con el 3,617%; y el fondo Fidelity Investments, con el 1,341%.
Además, la junta de accionistas, presidida por primera vez por Jaime García-Legaz al frente de la compañía, votará la ratificación del nombramiento por cooptación de Jaime García-Legaz Ponce, como consejero ejecutivo de la compañía; del exministro Josep Piqué como consejero independiente y del presidente de ENAIRE, Ángel Luis Arias Serrano, como consejero dominical.
