Licencias VTC El Supremo respalda al taxi y avala las principales restricciones a Uber y Cabify

El Alto Tribunal considera correcta la proporción de 30 licencias de taxi por cada una de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), vigente desde 2015, y apoya además la exigencia a las empresas de arrendamiento de vehículos con conductor de que desarrollen el 80% de sus servicios en la comunidad autónoma donde está domiciliada la autorización

Exterior de la estación de Atocha en Madrid, durante una huelga de taxistas. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Exterior de la estación de Atocha en Madrid, durante una huelga de taxistas. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El Tribunal Supremo ha avalado la proporción de 30 licencias de taxi por cada una de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), vigente desde 2015, en los casos en los que este límite sea necesario y proporcional "como forma de garantizar el equilibrio" entre estas modalidades de transporte.

En la sentencia, la sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo apoya además la exigencia a las empresas de arrendamiento de vehículos con conductor de que desarrollen el 80% de sus servicios en la comunidad autónoma donde está domiciliada la autorización.

Con todo, el tribunal da la razón a la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) y a las plataformas Uber y Unauto, y anula la obligación de que estas compañías dispongan al menos de una flota de siete vehículos dedicados a dicha actividad, al entender que "excluiría" a los pequeños empresarios.

En su recurso, la CNMC pedía la nulidad de tres preceptos del real decreto de 2015 al considerar que colocaba barreras que limitan la entrada y la capacidad de competir de los VTC, reduce la competencia en el transporte urbano de viajeros con conductor y afecta negativamente a los precios, la calidad y el bienestar general.

Durante la vista Uber y Cabify, como intermediarias entre usuarios y vehículos VTC, y la patronal de VTC, Unauto, entregaron y explicaron sus alegaciones ante el Alto Tribunal.

En la otra parte, Fomento, Comunidad de Madrid y Ayuntamiento de la capital defendieron los postulados de aquel real decreto, en una causa en la que se han personado también la Gremial del Taxi, Élite Taxi y Fedetaxi, así como organizaciones del colectivo de taxistas españoles.

