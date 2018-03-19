Público
Público

La lucha contra el fraude recaudó 14.792 millones en 2017

Hacienda cierra el ejercicio con 42.365 millones de euros de deudas fiscales pendientes de cobro, 3.500 millones menos que el año anterior

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El director general de la Agencia Tributaria, Santiago Menéndez, expone en rueda de prensa los resultados de lucha contra el fraude fiscal de 2017. EFE/Zipi

El director general de la Agencia Tributaria, Santiago Menéndez, expone en rueda de prensa los resultados de lucha contra el fraude fiscal de 2017. EFE/Zipi

La recaudación por actuaciones de lucha contra el fraude fiscal ascendió a 14.792 millones de euros en 2017, lo que supone un descenso del 0,6% con respecto al año anterior, según los datos de control tributario publicados hoy por la Agencia Tributaria.

El director general de la Agencia Tributaria, Santiago Menéndez, ha valorado los datos "muy positivamente", al situarse por encima de la media de los tres últimos años.

Del total recaudado, la prevención y control del fraude tributario y aduanero sumó 14.221 millones (9.505 millones por ingresos directos por actuaciones de control y 4.716 millones por minoración de devoluciones) y los ingresos inducidos por actuaciones de control, 571 millones.

El pasado año se realizaron 117.380 actuaciones de comprobación e investigación, un 8,3 % más.

La deuda pendiente de cobro se redujo en 3.500 millones de euros, hasta los 42.365 millones de euros, con lo que se situaba a niveles de 2010. 

mpca/sgb

(foto) (vídeo) (infografía)

Etiquetas