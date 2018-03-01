El magnate mexicano Carlos Slim recibe 29.000 euros como consejero de FCC en 2017

Carlos Slim, accionista de control de FCC, percibió una remuneración total de 29.000 euros en su condición de consejero dominical de la compañía de construcción y de sus empresas filiales durante 2017.
El grupo, en función de su política de remuneración, no abona retribución alguna a los consejeros y sólo paga dietas por asistencia "efectiva y en persona" las reuniones del consejo y las comisiones cuando registra pérdidas, supuesto que se dio en 2017.
De esta forma, el magnate mexicano, que aún no ha cobrado dividendos de FCC desde que entró en el grupo, percibió el pasado año 17.000 euros por asistencia a los consejos de la compañía y otros 12.000 euros más por acudir a los de las filiales, según consta en el informe de remuneraciones remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valore (CNMV).
De su lado, la otra accionista de FCC, Esther Koplowitz, recibió 23.000 euros durante el pasado año, también por su asistencia a las reuniones del máximo órgano de gestión de FCC.
Asimismo, la presidenta del grupo, Esther Alcocer Koplowitz, cobró 47.000 euros, de igual forma por acudir a los consejos. Al no tener su cargo consideración de ejecutivo, no cuenta con otra retribución de la empresa.
Consejeros delegados
En cuanto al único puesto de carácter ejecutivo en el consejo de FCC, el del consejero delegado, Carlos Jarque, quien ocupara este puesto hasta septiembre de 2017, percibió el pasado año un total de 1,673 millones de euros, un 46% más que un año antes.
De este importe, 708.333 euros corresponden a la compensación que recibió al dejar el cargo en función de la cláusula de no competencia incluida en su contrato.
Del importe de retribución total, 679.000 euros corresponden a su sueldo fijo, otros 234.000 euros a su remuneración variable ligada al cumplimiento de objetivos y su rendimiento, y 32.000 euros mas por dietas de asistencia a los consejos. A todo ello se añaden los 510.000 euros que se le aportaron al plan de pensiones.
En cuanto al nuevo primer ejecutivo del grupo, Pablo Colio, percibió 139.000 euros en sus primeros meses en el cargo. Según el informe de retribuciones de FCC, tendrá un sueldo fijo de 525.000 euros al que se añadirá una variable de hasta el 50% de ese salario fijo en función del cumplimiento de objetivos.
