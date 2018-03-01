Público
RENFE Los maquinistas de Renfe desconvocan la huelga tras alcanzar un acuerdo

Semaf ha desconvocado las seis jornadas de paros en Renfe que iban a iniciarse el viernes con una huelga de 24 horas

Tren Avant de Renfe. E.P.

El sindicato de maquinistas Semaf ha desconvocado las seis jornadas de paros en Renfe que iban a iniciarse mañana con una huelga de 24 horas, tras llegar a un acuerdo con la compañía, han señalado fuentes sindicales.

Además de la huelga prevista para mañana, el Sindicato Español de Maquinistas y Ayudantes Ferroviarios (Semaf) había convocado otras cinco jornadas de paros parciales para los días 9, 11, 12, 13 y 14 de marzo, en protesta por "el incumplimiento" por parte del grupo Renfe del plan de empleo ya pactado con la parte social, que han quedado igualmente suprimidos.

Semaf ha desconvocado todos los paros tras alcanzar un acuerdo con Renfe para garantizar las contrataciones del personal ya formado, así como del que está acabando su formación. Asimismo, la operadora se compromete a llamar a nuevas convocatorias para la formación en los próximo meses de abril y julio, según fuentes sindicales.

Ante el anuncio de la huelga, el Ministerio de Fomento decretó unos servicios mínimos de entre un 25 % y un 75 % en los trenes de Cercanías, Ave y larga distancia, regionales y de mercancías. En Ave y larga distancia se preveía la cancelación de 106 trenes mañana (con unos servicios mínimos del 72 %) y en media distancia (regionales), 208 (65 %).

