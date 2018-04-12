La dueña de Iberia estudia lanzar una opa sonbre la 'low cost' Norwegian Air

El holding IAG (dueño de Iberia, British Airways, Vueling y Air Lingus) ha comprado un 4,6% de la aerolínea de bajo coste Norwegian Airlines para iniciar conversaciones con su rival más pequeño, incluyendo la posibilidad de plantear el lanzamiento de una opa. No obstante, en un hecho relevante, el grupo apunta que tales conversaciones aún no han tenido lugar y tampoco existe certeza sobre si llegará a lanzar una opa.
"Esta inversión minoritaria está destinada a establecer una posición desde la cual iniciar conversaciones con Norwegian, incluyendo la posibilidad de formular una oferta de adquisición sobre la totalidad de la aerolínea noruega", señala en su comunicado.
Norwegian, que el año pasado transportó 8,5 millones de pasajeros en sus rutas a y desde España, ha señalado que considera como "positivo" el interés de IAG en la aerolínea pero no ha realizado mas comentarios.
La aerolínea noruega es un competidor directo de Level, la aerolínea de bajo coste y largo radio de IAG. Level fue lanzada en 2016 en Barcelona y para el año en curso se espera que opere 5 aviones. En la actualidad opera dos aviones desde Barcelona para cubrir tres destinos en EEUU y Buenos Aires, aunque tiene previsto abrir este verano otra base en París.
La aerolínea noruega, fundada en 1993, cerró 2017 con unas pérdidas de 299 millones de coronas noruegas (31 millones de euros) frente a las ganancias reportadas un año antes de 1.135 millones de coronas noruegas (118 millones de euros) por los costes de su expansión y renovación de flota. Norwegian llevó a cabo el pasado importantes inversiones en el cuarto trimestre, relacionadas con la captación de pilotos y tripulantes de cabina (TCP), tanto para su flota de largo radio como para la de corto radio, de cara a prepararse para el crecimiento en 2018.
La entra de IAG en la low cost nórdica supone un paso más en el objetivo del holding de convertirse en uno los protagonistas de la consolidación del sector del transporte aéreo. El grupo presentó en su momento una oferta por activos de Air Berlin, se hizo con slots de la británica Monarch en el aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick superando a otras interesadas como easyJet, Wizz y Norwegian, e intentó adquirir la aerolínea austríaca Niki, tras crecer incorporando la británica bmi (2012), Vueling (2013) y la irlandesa Aer Lingus (2015) al grupo.
