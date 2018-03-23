Metrovacesa pierde 39 millones el año de su vuelta a Bolsa y de su lanzamiento como promotora

La inmobiliaria Metrovacesa dijo el viernes que cerró 2017 con unas pérdidas consolidadas de 39 millones de euros, en su primer ejercicio como promotora de viviendas tras la venta de su negocio patrimonial, según informó la compañía controlada por Banco Santander y BBVA. La inmobiliaria que dirige Jorge Pérez de Leza afirma que estos resultados están en línea con las proyecciones comunicadas durante el proceso de salida a Bolsa y asegura que logra un margen bruto del 25%.
La inmobiliaria se define como la compañía con la mayor cartera de suelo de España, 6,1 millones de metros cuadrados en proyecto, pero aún se encuentra en la fase inicial de su negocio (la construcción de viviendas en estos solares).
La firma, que ha perdido un 12% en bolsa desde que volvió al parqué el pasado 6 de febrero, contabilizó ingresos de 28 millones de euros, correspondientes a las entregas de 110 viviendas y la venta de terrenos, y un beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) negativo de 7 millones de euros.
En el plano operativo, durante el pasado año Metrovacesa formalizó preventas sobre 512 viviendas, con lo que al cierre del ejercicio tenía una cartera de pisos prevendidos de 541 pisos, cuya entrega supondrán ingresos de unos 135 millones.
Al término de 2017, la compañía tenía un total de 48 promociones en marcha, que suman 2.141 viviendas, de las que 21 (955 pisos) estaban ya en construcción.
De esta forma, en 2018 la Metrovacesa prevé lanzar entre 3.500 y 4.000 viviendas y entregar unos 520, un 70% de las cuales están ya prevendidas, según asegura la compañía.
A cierre de 2017, su cartera de activos fundamentalmente suelos, presentaba un valor de 2.626 millones de euros. En este sentido, la firma indica que ha logrado aumentar en un 76% la parte de estos terrenos que tienen carácter finalista.
