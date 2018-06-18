Minor aspira a controlar hasta el 65% de NH hoteles

El operador de hoteles Minor International confía en que su opa sobre la cadena española NH Hotel tenga éxito y hacerse con entre un 55% y 65% del grupo, dijo el lunes a Reuters el presidente ejecutivo de Minor.
Minor, propietario del lujoso hotel Anantara Siam en Bangkok, lanzó a principios de este mes su opa por NH, la mayor operación en el extranjero de una compañía tailandesa. La oferta valora el grupo español en unos 2.500 millones de euros.
Algunos de los inversores de NH ya estaban "comprometidos" en vender sus participaciones a Minor, una de las mayores compañías hoteleras de Tailandia, dijo en una entrevista su consejero delegado William Heinecke.
"Tenemos algunos compromisos que se llevarán a cabo tan pronto como tengamos la aprobación", dijo Heinecke, agregando que esto llevaría a Minor a tener casi el 39% de la española.
Una vez que la empresa supere el umbral de 30% de propiedad, la ley española exige que se lance una opa por el 100% del capital.
"Anticipamos que alcanzaremos entre el 55% y el 65% del capital", dijo Heinecke.
Una oferta rival por NH es improbable porque Minor ya se ha hecho con una participación importante, dijo Heinecke. NH rechazó una oferta del Grupo Barceló en enero porque era un intercambio de activos y no había componente en efectivo.
El multimillonario tailandés nacido en Estados Unidos ha sido muy activo en adquisiciones desde 2010 y ha expandido la huella de Minor en el sur de Asia, Europa, Australia y África. Ha sido capaz de aprovechar el auge del turismo, que representa alrededor del 12% del Producto Interior Bruto de Tailandia.
Minor posee y opera más de 150 hoteles y resorts con marcas como Four Seasons y Marriott. En 2016, compró 14 hoteles del grupo portugués Tivoli.
Minor sigue siendo "adquisitivo" y está buscando operaciones en la industria hotelera y de alimentos, dijo Heinecke.
Forbes clasifica a Heinecke como el decimoséptimo hombre más rico de Tailandia, con un patrimonio neto estimado de 1.640 millones de dólares, gracias principalmente al 33% de Minor, que tiene un valor de mercado de alrededor de 5.000 millones de dólares.
Heinecke, de 69 años, consiguió su fortuna al traer restaurantes de estilo occidental como Pizza Hut y Mister Donut al país.
