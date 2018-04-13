Público
Público

Moody's sube la nota a España a aprobado alto

La agencia de calificación basa su decisión en la fortaleza de una economía más equilibrada en su patrón de crecimiento y que se ha mostrado resistente frente a factores políticos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Moody's ve improbable que un nuevo gobierno adopte nuevas reformas estructurales. / AGENCIAS

Moody's sube la nota a España a aprobado alto.

La agencia de calificación de riesgo crediticio Moody's ha subido un escalón la nota de España, de aprobado medio a aprobado alto (de Baa2 a Baa1), por la fortaleza de una economía más equilibrada en su patrón de crecimiento y que se ha mostrado resistente frente a factores políticos.

Se trata de la primera revisión de nota de Moody's desde febrero de 2016, cuando bajó la perspectiva de positiva a estable, y después de que en 2017 esta agencia no publicara ningún informe de rating sobre España.

Esta subida se suma a las ya realizadas en los últimos meses por Fitch y S&P, cuyas respectivas notas de España (notable bajo) están un escalón por encima de la de Moody's.

Etiquetas