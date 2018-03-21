El pasado 9 de marzo entró en vigor la nueva Ley de Contratos del Sector Público, una norma que pretende erradicar la contratación menos transparente en España. Sin embargo, justo el día anterior, el 8 de marzo, el Estado al completo, ministerios, gobiernos autonómicos, universidades y otros entes públicos convocaron en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) 456 licitaciones de contratos, diez veces más de lo que suele ser la media en un día normal, unas 40 licitaciones.
La noticia la adelanta El Periódico a raíz de una denuncia del sindicato USO. El Estado llevó al límite su fiebre contratadora para sortear las restricciones de la nueva ley, más estricta en derechos laborales, transparencia, morosidad e impacto ecológico. La lluvia de licitaciones ese 8 de marzo ocupó 44 páginas del BOE.
Según la lista que aparece en el BOE, los organismos del Estado hicieron ese 8 de marzo 130 licitaciones; todas las comunidades autónomas, excepto Ceuta, sumaron 207 licitaciones; hasta las universidades de todo el país se pusieron a contratar con 59 licitaciones.
Según ha declarado a El Periódico el secretario general de la Federación de Seguridad Privada del sindicato USO, Basilio Febles, "este incremento en la publicación de concursos solo obedece al maligno criterio de seguir aprovechando una ley obsoleta para continuar ahorrándose unos míseros euros".
La nueva normativa simplificará los procedimientos y reducirá las cargas administrativas, aplica recomendaciones en materia de transparencia e igualdad de oportunidades, lo que favorecerá la entrada a este mercado de la contratación pública a las Pymes, y rechazará las ofertas que sean excesivamente bajas.
