El Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat ha empezado el día con normalidad pese a que esta medianoche ha arrancado una nueva huelga de pilotos de Vueling, que ha obligado a cancelar 232 vuelos entre el jueves y el viernes de esta semana.
El parón lo convoca la sección sindical Sepla-Vueling para reclamar claridad en la negociación del convenio colectivo, mejoras salariales y más bases de la aerolínea en España.
Según consta en la página web de la aerolínea, los vuelos cancelados para este jueves, 3 de mayo, son 120, mientras que los cancelados para el viernes 4 de mayo son 112.
En concreto, el Sepla afea a la compañía que gran parte del crecimiento se está dando en bases internacionales y pedía una subida salarial de, al menos, el 30% para equipararse con otras aerolíneas.
Esta huelga llega después de la que ya protagonizaron los pilotos los días 25 y 26 de abril, cuando se recolocó al 90 % de los pasajeros afectados y no hubo incidencias.
Una política similar es la que ha seguido en esta ocasión la aerolínea, que tiene su base en El Prat, donde en el inicio de la jornada de este jueves no se han visto colas ni incidentes, según han informado fuentes de la compañía.
El Ministerio de Fomento ha fijado unos servicios que garantizan el 100% de los vuelos con Canarias y Baleares, y aquellas rutas con salida programada anterior al inicio de la huelga y cuya llegada se produzca en el periodo de huelga.
Así, Vueling prevé que el 86% de los usuarios de la aerolínea no se verá afectado por la protesta, y que del 14% restante, tres de cuatro clientes podrán volar en 24 horas respecto a su horario original.
