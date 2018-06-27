Público
El nuevo presidente de El Corte Ingles realiza los primeros cambios en gobierno corporativo

Nuño de la Rosa presenta en el consejo de administración su plan para relanzar del grupo de distribución, dos semanas después de su nombramiento tras la destitución de Dimas Gimeno

Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, presidente ejecutivo de El Corte Inglés, en la entrada de una de las tiendas del gruop. EFE/Chema Moya

El Corte Inglés ha celebrado su primer consejo de administración bajo la presidencia de Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, quince días después de la destitución de Dimas Gimeno, que ha aprovechado para presentar a los consejeros el "ambicioso" plan que tiene para relanzar el gigante de la distribución española., empezando por introducir cambios en materia de gobierno corportativo.

En concreto, el plan de Nuño de la Rosa, hombre de confianza de las hermanas Cristina y Marta Álvarez, ha recibido el respaldo del consejo de administración en el que ha estado presente Dimas Gimeno, cesado hace unas semanas como presidente de la compañía y que ayer interpuso una demanda solicitando la suspensión cautelar de ese acuerdo adoptado.

De esta forma, el consejo de administración ha aprobado la creación de la comisión de nombramientos y retribuciones, que estará compuesta por los consejeros Marta y Cristina Álvarez Guil, Paloma García Peña, que representa a Cartera Mancor, Manuel Pizarro, y el catarí Shahzad Shahbaz.

Una mujer, junto a una de las tiendas de El Corte Inglés en Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

En la reunión también se ha propuesto la creación de una comisión de responsabilidad social corporativa y la regulación del comité de dirección, entre otras mejoras de gobierno corporativo.

Por otro lado, se han anunciado normas sobre conflictos de interés para administradores, directivos y empleados, y el consejo ha decidido designar como vicesecretario a Juan Moral, responsable de la asesoría jurídica de El Corte Inglés.

