Nuevo presidente del Deutsche Bank advierte de que tomará "decisiones duras"

El nuevo presidente del Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, advirtió hoy de que tendrá que adoptar "decisiones duras" para que la entidad vuelva al camino de la rentabilidad y aseguró que no se pueden repetir "bajo ningún concepto" pérdidas como las del cuarto trimestre de 2017.
En una carta a los casi 100.000 trabajadores del banco, Sewing (que sustituyó ayer a John Cryan al frente del Deutsche Bank) instó a recuperar la "mentalidad de cazador" en relación con el rendimiento de la entidad.
El nuevo responsable dijo que los costes netos del banco no deben superar este año los 23.000 millones de euros y señaló que controlarán los procesos internos para impedir la burocracia y la duplicación de los trabajos.
"Tenemos que aumentar la rentabilidad en todos los sectores de negocio y poner el listón de nuevo más alto", afirmó.
El Consejo de Supervisión del Deustche Bank anunció anoche el cese de su presidente, John Cryan, y su sustitución inmediata por Christian Sewing, hasta el momento vicepresidente, así como la designación de Garth Ritchie y Karl von Rohr como nuevos vicepresidentes.
Sewing, que desempeñó casi toda su carrera en el primer banco alemán, pertenecía desde 2015 a la dirección de la entidad.
El presidente del Consejo de Supervisión, Paul Achleitner, dijo ayer que está convencido de que Sewing y su equipo "conseguirán dirigir al Deustche Bank con éxito en una nueva era".
El banco registró en el cuatro trimestre de 2017 unas pérdidas de 2.186 millones de euros, un 15,6% más que en el mismo periodo de 2016.
En el conjunto del pasado año la entidad tuvo unas pérdidas netas de 497 millones de euros que, aunque representaron un descenso del 63,3% respecto a las registradas en 2016, supusieron el tercer año consecutivo con resultados negativos.
