El número de hipotecas alcanza en abril su mayor aumento mensual desde 2016

El número de hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas subió un 34,2% en abril frente al mismo mes del año anterior, su mayor aumento desde noviembre de 2016, según datos publicados el miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística.
En total, en abril se firmaron 28.724 hipotecas sobre viviendas, con un importe medio de 123.256 euros, lo que supone un aumento acumulado anual del 9,1%. Es, también, el mejor mes de abril en seis años.
Con respecto a marzo, la subida del número de hipotecas sobre viviendas es del 11,9%, continuando la tendencia al alza de tres de los cuatro últimos meses. La subida de abril tiene lugar tras la bajada del 5% de marzo provocada por el impacto de la Semana Santa, que en 2017 se celebró en abril, mientras que este año tuvo lugar en marzo.
El mercado inmobiliario español ha entrado en su quinto año de recuperación tras el desplome sufrido después del estallido de la burbuja inmobiliaria en 2008, aunque la cifra de hipotecas (310.096 en 2017, la más elevada desde 2011) sigue aún lejos de las 1,2 millones de firmas que se registraron en 2007.
"La liquidez que existe en el mercado desde hace varios años ha coincidido con un contexto de mejora económica, recuperación del sector y subida de precios de la vivienda. Todo ello explica que las entidades bancarias tengan gran interés por conceder hipotecas", dijo Beatriz Toribio, directora de Estudios del portal inmobiliario fotocasa.
El tipo de interés medio de las hipotecas sobre viviendas en abril fue del 2,67%, un 16,7% menos con respecto al último año, por un plazo medio de 24 años.
De las hipotecas de abril, el 60,6 por ciento se constituye a tipo variable y el 39,4 por ciento a tipo fijo.
El importe medio de las hipotecas sobre viviendas creció un 9,1% respecto a abril de 2017, hasta los 123.256 euros, mientras que el capital prestado subió un 46,5% en tasa interanual, hasta situarse en 3.540,3 millones de euros.
Once comunidades presentaron en abril incrementos mensuales en el número de hipotecas sobre viviendas, destacando los repuntes de Baleares (+39,6%) y Murcia (+37,9%). Los mayores descensos, por el contrario, se los anotaron Aragón (-18%) y La Rioja (-14,9%).
