OHL pacta un ERE para 176 empleados tras rebajar un 12% los despidos

OHL ha alcanzado un acuerdo con los sindicatos sobre el expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) planteado en las oficinas centrales de estructura del grupo en España, que finalmente afectará a 176 trabajadores, un 10,2% menos respecto a los 196 inicialmente previstos, según informó la empresa.
La compañía del grupo Villar Mir ha logrado el acuerdo tras reducir un 12,5%, hasta 140, los 160 despidos que inicialmente contemplaba el ajuste. De su lado, las recolocaciones se mantienen y afectarán a 36 trabajadores.
Los 176 empleados a los que finalmente afectará el ajuste representan el 44% de la plantilla de unos 400 trabajadores que la compañía actualmente suma en sus oficinas centrales, frente al porcentaje del 49% que suponía el recorte inicial.
La constructora cierra de esta forma el ERE, planteado el pasado mes de abril y aún pendiente de ratificación por los trabajadores, que atribuye a causas económicas y productivas.
En concreto, lo enmarca en la necesidad de adaptar su estructura a la "nueva realidad" que afronta tras la reciente venta de su negocio de concesiones, dado que actualmente está "sobredimensionada".
Asimismo, también se circunscribe en los ajustes y reestructuraciones que OHL aún prevé acometer en este año y el próximo en el marco del plan de negocio presentado recientemente con el fin de volver a ganar dinero y a crecer a partir de 2020.
OHL afronta así dos años más de ajustes que suceden a los dos que ya acumula en los que ha abordado distintas ventas de activos para reducir deuda y recomponer su negocio.
De hecho, la compañía pacta este nuevo ERE un año después del recorte acordado en las divisiones de construcción e industrial también en España, que afectó a 457 trabajadores, el 23% del total de estas áreas de negocio.
Cascada de despidos en el sector
No obstante, este segundo ERE de OHL se suma a los ajustes también realizados en los últimos años por las grandes constructoras cotizadas en España, ante la caída que registró el negocio por los recortes en obra pública durante la crisis.
Así, durante 2016, Sacyr pactó un recorte de plantilla en España de 327 efectivos, FCC de 610 trabajadores e Isolux, para prácticamente toda la plantilla tras declararse en concurso de acreedores. En el caso del grupo controlado por Carlos Slim, se trató del tercer ERE en tres años. Con anterioridad también habían reducido efectivos Acciona y Comsa.
