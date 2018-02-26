Público
Oliu ganó 3,65 millones en 2017 al frente del Sabadell, incluyendo bonus por objetivos

El consejero delegado de banco, Jaime Guardiola, recibe 2,56 millones, con incentivos, además de 3,41 millones de aportación al plan de pensiones

El presidente de Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliú, y el consejero delegafo, Jaime Guardiola, en la presentación de resultados de la entidad en 2017. EFE

El presidente de Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliú, recibió una retribución de 3,65 millones de euros en 2017, incluyendo un bonus por objetivos que no percibió en 2016, lo que supone un 41% más, según consta en el informe anual sobre remuneraciones de la entidad, remitido este viernes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Por su parte, el consejero delegado de la entidad, Jaime Guardiola, ganó 2,56 millones de euros en el ejercicio, incluyendo también el bonus por objetivos, lo que supone un 28,13% más. Además, Sabadell realizó una aportación al sistema de ahorro de su consejero delegado de 3,41 millones de euros. La aportación al plan de pensiones de Oliu fue de 177.000 euros.

Ambos directivos han percibido este bonus por objetivos tras un incremento del 25% en 2017 del precio de la acción de Sabadell y los resultados obtenidos por el banco en el conjunto del ejercicio.

Sin tener en cuenta la remuneración variable, el salario de Oliu fue de 1,7 millones de euros en 2017, en línea con la del año anterior, mientras que la de Guardiola también se mantuvo estable en 1,31 millones de euros.

No obstante, la remuneración variable de Oliu creció un 163%, hasta 1,67 millones de euros, mientras que la de Guardiola ascendió a 1,14 millones, un 96% más, gracias a sendos bonus por objetivos percibidos por los consejeros ejecutivos de la entidad.

La retribución total del consejo de administración de Banco Sabadell ascendió a 8,76 millones de euros, un 23,73% más que los 7,08 millones de euros percibidos por la cúpula de la entidad un año antes.

En 2017, Banco Sabadell registró un beneficio de 801,5 millones de euros, un 12,8% por encima de las ganancias registradas durante el ejercicio precedente.

