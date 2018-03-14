Pablo Isla cobró 10,69 millones al frente de Inditex en 2017

El presidente y consejero delegado de Inditex, Pablo Isla, percibió una retribución total de 10,69 millones de euros en el ejercicio 2017, lo que supone un incremento del 3% respecto a los 10,37 millones de euros que ganó en 2016, según el informe anual de retribuciones que la firma gallega ha remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, la remuneración total cobrada por Isla el año pasado se desglosa en 3,25 millones de euros en sueldo, 100.000 euros por remuneración fija y 3,22 millones de euros en variable a corto plazo, todo ello en metálico, así como otros 4,12 millones de euros correspondientes al incentivo a largo plazo.
Además, el máximo ejecutivo de Inditex ha vuelto a renunciar un año más a la aportación al plan de pensiones.
Por su parte, el fundador y primer accionista de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, percibió 100.000 euros en 2017 como miembro del consejo de administración, la misma cantidad que cobró en 2015 y 2016.
En total, los miembros del consejo de administración de Inditex cobraron en 2017 un total de 12,62 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 3,7%, respecto a los 12,16 millones de euros del ejercicio anterior.
